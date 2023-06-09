On their first wedding anniversary, Vignesh Shivan penned a sweet note as he shared photos of wife Nayanthara with their twin sons

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan with actor-wife Nayanthara. Pic/Instagram

Vignesh Shivan wishes wife Nayanthara on first wedding anniversary, shares her picture with their twins

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has shared some adorable pictures of actor-wife Nayanthara and their twins Uyir and Ulagam from a new photoshoot on Instagram. As they celebrate their first wedding anniversary Vignesh drops a sweet note for his wife along with the pictures. The pictures clearly portray the beauty of mother’s love. Nayanthara is seen posing with the two babies in her arms. A picture of them dressed in a red Santa romper was like a main highlight in the set of clicks shared by Vignesh.

He wrote, “En uyiroda Aadharam neengaldhaneyyy (the proof of my life is you) 1 year filled with a lotta moments! Lotta Ups and downs. Unexpected setbacks! Testing times! But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates soo much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested! Holding everything together, together with my - My Uyirs and Ulagams. The strength given by the family makes all the difference! Blessed with the best of people, striving to give them a good life is all the motivation that’s needed for hustlers like me.”

Shivan thanked the photographer in the caption and wrote, "Thank you for the wonderful clicks @josephradhik @storiesbyjosephradhik.” He further added a note for haters that said, “PS: Negative comment addicts kindly excuse, may be you should try to ignore positivity."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

This adorable gesture of the filmmaker was liked by the fans and they filled the comment section with lots of love, blessings and wishes. Friends and co-stars from the industry reacted to the pictures of Nayanthara with twins. Celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal commented two red hearts, while actor Dharsha Gupta wrote, “awesome” with two red heart emojis. Fans wrote about the pictures and congratulated the couple. A fan also commented, “Look at them , the way one holding other’s shoulder.” While another fan said, “Very happy to see this post. Happy anniversary both of you.”

Vignesh also shared some throwback pictures of them together on Thursday with a note that said, “Got married to you yesterday! Suddenly my friends are texting me saying “Happy First year marriage anniversary”! Theory of relativity is true! Love you Thangamey (gold)! Just starting our life with all the love and blessings! Long way to go! Lots to accomplish together! With all the good will of all the good people in our lives and the abundant blessings of God Almighty, bringing in the second year of our marriage with the greatest blessings of our lives. Our babies Uyir & Ulagam."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara and Vignesh got married last year in a private wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. Nayanthara will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan’. He had also attended the wedding. The couple became parents to twin sons in October via surrogacy.