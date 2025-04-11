Breaking News
Prakash Raj meets Kunal Kamra, takes dig at Shiv Sena workers, asks, 'Tamil Nadu kaise pahunchneka bhai ..??'

Updated on: 11 April,2025 04:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Raj himself took to his social media to drop a picture with the famous stand-up comedian, and while sharing this snap, he seemingly took a dig at Shiv Sena workers

Kunal Kamra, who is currently surrounded by controversy, met popular actor Prakash Raj. Prakash Raj himself took to his social media to drop a picture with the famous stand-up comedian, and while sharing this snap, Prakash Raj  seemingly took a dig at Shiv Sena workers who threatened Kamra over phone calls.


While sharing a picture in which he can be seen smiling while posing with Kunal Kamra, Prakash Raj wrote, "Tamilnadu kaise pahunchneka bhai ..?? Simple .. Auto mein @kuna_kamra #justasking." As soon as Prakash Raj shared the picture on his social media, netizens were quick to notice the caption. One, while reacting to the post, wrote, "Not blinded by andbhakti of vishwaguru." "आना कैसे है वहां 😂," wrote another. A third fan wrote, "Bhakts can't reach Tamil Nadu bhai 😂."

Kunal Kamra's recent stand-up show landed him in hot water. In his new stand-up show ‘Nay Bharat’, he sang a parody of ‘Bholi Si Surat’ and in this, he allegedly called Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a ‘gaddar’. After this, Shiv Sena workers vandalised the venue where Kamra performed and even threatened him. An audio clip of an interaction between Kamra and a Shiv Sena worker went viral. In the audio, a person was heard asking Kunal, “Tamil Nadu kaise ayega abhi?” when he told them that he is residing in Tamil Nadu currently.

Kunal Kamra turns down Bigg Boss offer

Kunal Kamra took to his Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of his conversation with a casting agent looking for contestants ahead of the upcoming season. It is unclear whether Kamra was approached for Bigg Boss OTT 4 or Bigg Boss 19. The message from the casting agent read, "I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss, and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it’s such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?" Kunal replied, “I would much rather check into a mental hospital…”

Kamra has now approached the Bombay High Court seeking the cancellation of the FIR filed against him in connection with the ‘gaddar’ jibe directed at Shinde.

