Premam director Alphones Puthren has made some strong and serious allegations post the demise of actor-politician and DMDK founder Vijayakanth

Alphonse Puthren

Listen to this article 'Premam' director Alphonse Puthren alleges Vijayakanth was murdered, claims there was attempt to murder Stalin and Kamal Haasan on Indian 2 sets x 00:00

Malayalam film director Alphonse Puthren who rose to fame with hit films like 'Neram' and 'Premam' has shocked everyone with his recent posts on Instagram. The filmmaker made some serious allegations surrounding the demise of actor-politician Vijayakanth which left fans worried. While some thought his account was hacked some thought that the failure of his previous film 'Gold' has taken a toll on him.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram stories, Premam director Alphonse Puthren addressed actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin and alleged that Vijayakanth, M Karunanidhi and Jayalalitha were all murdered. He also claimed that murder attempts were made on Stalin and Kamal Haasan on the sets of Indian 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alphonse wrote, “I came from Kerala and sat in Red giant office and told you to get into Politics. I also asked you to find out who murdered Kalaignar, who murdered Iron Lady Jaya Lalitha. Now you have to find out who murdered Captain Vijayakanth. If you ignore this, they already tried to kill Stalin sir and Kamal sir in Indian 2 sets.”

He went on to share how he was gifted a high-end smartphone post the release of 'Neram' by Udayanidhi. “Finding the Murderers and their motive is even simple than that,” he wrote detailing how easily the actor had procured a phone to gift to him.

In another post on his Instagram feed, addressing actor Ajith, he claimed of hearing that the actor was all set to join politics. "I heard from Nivin Pauly and Suresh Chandra that you were going to enter politics. This was after you called Nivin Pauly home and chatted with him, because your daughter Anoushka liked his performance in Premam feature film. But till now I have not seen you in Public and Political Front. Either they lied to me or you forgot there is someone against you. If it is not the above 3, I need an explanation from you via a letter in public. Because I believe in you and the public believes in you."

In another Instagram story, Premam director Alphonse Puthren expressed his view on the current Kerala politics and thought that actor Suresh Gopi would be the state's next CM. He said that his opinion changed after following the work of Chandy Oommen. "I'm sure you are the Next Chief Minister of Kerala. I thought it was Suresh Gopi, then I thought it was Mathew Kuzhal Naadan. Then I thought it was Raul Mankottathil. Then I thought it was Sashi Tharoor. Now, I am pretty sure it you," he wrote sharing a clip from the politician's interview.