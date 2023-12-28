Breaking News
Captain Vijayakanth death: Trisha Krishnan, Vikram pay tribute to the legendary late actor

Updated on: 28 December,2023 05:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Trisha Krishnan and actor Vikram paid tribute to the legendary late actor

Captain Vijayakanth death: Trisha Krishnan, Vikram pay tribute to the legendary late actor

Trisha Krishnan

Captain Vijayakanth death: Trisha Krishnan, Vikram pay tribute to the legendary late actor
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Officials at Miot Hospital confirmed his death. The actor-politician, known by fans as the "Captain" for his portrayal of military characters, was admitted for the treatment of pneumonia and was on ventilator support. His demise sent shockwaves amid his fans and well wishers.


Trisha Krishnan, Vikram pay tribute to the legendary late actor



Condolences have been flooding in from all corners since the news of the late actor surfaced, Now, actor Trisha Krishnan took to X to pay tribute to the late actor Vijayakanth. She wrote, "RIP Captain. Lots of love and strength to Premalatha Ma'am and his family. I'll forever remember your kindness."

Actor Vikram also paid tribute to the late actor and wrote on X, "Saddened to hear the passing of one of the most loving and caring beings ever. We will miss you, Captain!! #RIP."

Captain Vijayakanth death news

Earlier in the day, the party informed through a post on its official X handle that Vijayakanth was admitted to a hospital and put on ventilator support after he complained of breathing problems.

His mortal remains were brought to his residence and will be taken to the DMDK office shortly.Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days.Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He was featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA)), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South film industry. He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Trisha was last seen in 'Leo.' Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie also featured Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja.

Vikram, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan,' which was released on September 30, 2022. 

(With inputs from ANI)

