Prime Video removes 'Varaha Roopam' song from 'Kantara'; Thaikkudam Bridge reacts

Pic- Thaikuddam Bridge Facebook handle
After a successful box office run, Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara' is now streaming on Prime Video. Made on a modest budget of around Rs 16 crore, 'Kantara' has grossed Rs 400 crore (and counting!) worldwide in theatres worldwide after its release in September this year. However, Prime Video has removed the track, 'Varaha Roopam' from the film for streaming.
Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge had earlier sought legal action against 'Kantara' song 'Varaha Roopam' alleging plagiarism. After the film's release on Prime, the band took to the social media handle and announced that the song has been removed from the film by Prime Video.
Sharing a picture collage of their song 'Navarasam' and 'Varaha Roopam', Thaikkudam Bridge wrote, “Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarised version of our song N A V A R A S A M from the movie KANTARA. Justice Prevails. Thanks to our Attorney: Satish Murthi & our mentor Mathrubhumi for their unstinted support. Thanks to our musician fraternity, fans and media who extended their wholehearted support to fight for their rights.”
In October this year, Thaikuddam Bridge took to its Instagram handle to level charges of plagiarism against the team of 'Kantara'. They claimed that the song 'Varaha Roopam' was a copy of their song, 'Navarasam' and that they were not credited for the same
"We would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with Kantara. The unavoidable similarities between our IP Navarasam and Varaha Roopam in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws," their statement read.
It also added, "From our standpoint the line between Inspired and Plagiarized is distinct and indisputable, and therefore, we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgment of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie's creative team." The song has now been removed from the film, released on Prime Video, days after Thaikkudam Bridge moved to court in this matter.
The story of 'Kantara' is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces, and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.