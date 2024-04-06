Prithviraj Sukumaran recently spoke about how he got his first film based on his surname and that he was never screen-tested

Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan

Listen to this article Prithviraj calls himself and Dulquer Salmaan 'nepo kids', says he owes his first film to his surname x 00:00

The topic of nepotism has been much discussed and debated in Bollywood. But it is not one that has been discussed much down south. Some of the biggest stars from south cinema today hail from legacy film families. Recently, Malayalam superstar Prithviraj acknowledged his legacy. He referred to himself and actor Dulquer Salmaan as 'nepo ids'. While Prithviraj is the younger son of actors Sukumaran and Mallika Sukumaran, Dulquer is the son of the legendary actor Mammootty.

During a recent conversation with Mashable India, Prithvriaj was asked about his bond with Dulquer Salmaan. He said that they live close to each other in Kerala and are nepo kids'. Talking further about it, he said, "I am going to talk just about myself. I understand and accept the fact that I’ve had it easy while coming into the industry. I got my first film only because of my surname. Someone thought I would make a good actor because I’m so and so’s son. I wasn’t even screen-tested.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prithviraj further said that once inside the industry it is the same for everyone and that Fridays decide their fate. "I owe my first film only to my surname. But, I owe only my first film to it. Come Friday, you can’t be protected if you aren’t good enough. There’s no board of directors here to help you out. You’re out there to be judged. I’ve had it easy and I’m aware that people more talented than me will be waiting for that opportunity,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prithvira is currently basking in the success of his recently released film 'Aadujeevitham'. The movie is based on the novel 'Aadujeevitham', one of the most popular best sellers ever from the Malayalam literary world, which has been translated into 12 different languages, including those that are foreign. Penned by noted writer Benyamin it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad. He finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd in Saudi Arabia.

The actor will next be seen in the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. He will be seen playing the antagonist in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed action drama. He is also shooting for Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and Vilayath Buddha, apart from directing L2: Empuraan with Mohanlal.