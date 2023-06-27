Prithviraj Sukumaran took to instagram to share a health update after he met with an accident while shooting for his film Vilayath Buddha

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares health update. (Pic: Prithviraj's Instagram)

Listen to this article Prithviraj Sukumaran undergoes keyhole surgery after accident on set during stunt scene x 00:00

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a health update a day after he met with an accident while shooting for his film, Vilayath Buddha. The actor took to his social media account and wrote, "Hello! So yes..I had an accident while shooting an action sequence for VILAYATH BUDDHA. Fortunately, I'm in the hands of experts who performed a key hole surgery and I'm now recouping. It's rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months. Will try my best to use that time constructively, and I promise to fight through the pain to recover fully and get back into action asap. Thank you to all those who reached out and expressed concern and love.🙂♥️🙏🏻”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

Yesterday, the actor met with an accident on set. He suffered an injury while shooting a stunt scene. After preliminary first aid, the actor was shifted to a premier hospital and after examination, the doctor decided to go forward with a keyhole surgery. The shooting for the film has been wound up and will resume once the actor returns from injury.

According to doctors, it will take a while for Prithviraj to return as it might take a while for him to don the grease paint again.

On the work front, Prithviraj has a couple of interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' as the antagonist. Directed by Prashant Neel, the film also stars Shruti Haasan. The actor will also be seen as the antagonist in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Reportedly, he has also been roped in for Dharma Productions film with Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Back home, Prithviraj is looking forward to his film, 'Aadujeevitham', which promises to be a path-breaking film. The actor had released the trailer of the film after it was leaked online. The pan-India actor, who took to social media to share the trailer with his fans, wrote, "AADUJEEVITHAM Yes, it was unintentional. No, it wasn't meant to be 'leaked' online. But I guess by now most of you know that the AADUJEEVITHAM trailer, cut exclusively for the festival circuits is online. So here it is, The AADUJEEVITHAM, The GOAT LIFE (unfinished, work in progress) trailer meant exclusively for various festivals around the world. Hope you like what you see."

The storyline revolves around a Keralite migrant worker, Najeeb, who leaves his family and village in search of work. 'Aadujeevitham' translates to "The goat life' and is based on a best-selling novel, with the same title, authored by Benyamin, and is based on real-life events.

He also has the much-anticipated sequel of 'Lucifer' titled 'L2: Empuraan' with Mohanlal in the pipeline.