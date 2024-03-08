Prithviraj Sukumaran is moving at a swift pace with his ambitious directorial 'L2: Empuraan', the sequel to his debut directorial film Lucifer. The actor has now wrapped the third schedule of the film

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Listen to this article Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps third schedule of much anticipated film 'L2: Empuraan' x 00:00

Being touted as one of the biggest Malayalam films in the making, acclaimed actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran’s highly anticipated directorial ‘L2: Empuraan’ has the audiences invested ever since its announcement. Sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut, ‘Lucifer’ starring cinema icon Mohanlal, ‘L2: Empuraan’ recently completed its third schedule in New York, further heightening audience excitement.

Announcing the same on his social media handle, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a candid picture of him from the States saying, “End of schedule 3. 🇺🇸 #L2E #EMPURAAN”

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

Actor Tovino Thomas had also joined the third schedule of the film. He played the role of Jatin Ramdas in the first film making a brief screen appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

The first part of the franchise received massive responses from the fans and saw Mohanlal as the charismatic and enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, a role that resonated deeply with fans.

'L2E: Empuraan' will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The official release date of the film is still awaited. The film will be produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. ‘L2: Empuraan’ started filming in October 2023 and has been shot at various foreign locations, promising a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.

An enthralling political action thriller, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, ‘L2: Empuraan’ is expected to be one of the most-awaited releases of the year.

On the acting front, Prithviraj is currently looking forward to two major releases. He will next be seen in the film 'Aadujeevitham' or 'The Goat Life' in Malayalam. The actor underwent extensive physical transformation to play the role. An AR Rahman musical, the film will hit the theatres on March 31.

After that, Prithviraj will be seen essaying the antagonist in the Hindi film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the protagonist. The action extravaganza directed by Ali Abbas Zafar also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F.