Priyanka Chopra is all praises for the Oscar nominated documentary, The Elephant Whisperers

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to praise the film 'The Elephant Whisperers', directed by Kartiki Gonsalves

The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, who makes her debut with this heartwarming documentary about an orphaned elephant in southern India who finds solace in an unlikely way when a couple adopts him as their own, is one of the front-runners at this year's Oscars from India, and the film is among the most talked about films from India in 2023.

The film is produced by Guneet Monga under her banner, Sikhya Entertainment, and has previously won an Oscar for its documentary, Period. End of Sentence, a 2018 documentary short film directed by Rayka Zehtabchi, showcases Indian women leading a quiet sexual revolution.

The Elephant Whisperers is earning praise all over the world, for its unique storyline and inspiring message.

The film is running as one of the nominees in this year’s Best Documentary Short category and has now grabbed the attention of Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka took to Twitter to praise the film, which she recently saw. She wrote, "A trunk filled with emotions. One of the most heartwarming documentaries I have seen recently… Loved It". Big shoutout to @EarthSpectrum @guneetm for bringing this amazing story to life". Oscars 2023 is scheduled for March 12, 2023.

Priyanka Chopra will be playing the role of an agent in the upcoming series Citatel: Season 1. The series also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Moller as Anders and Davik Silje, and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

'Citadel' has been executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes for AGBO, Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg for Midnight Radio, Newton Thomas Sigel, and Patrick Moran, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The series will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released every Friday through May 26.