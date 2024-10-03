Priyanka Mohan health update stage collapses at inauguration event telangana

Priyanka Mohan

Listen to this article Priyanka Mohan 'escapes with minor injuries' after stage collapses at inauguration event in Telangana x 00:00

Actress Priyanka Mohan narrowly escaped as a stage collapsed at an inauguration event in Torrur, Telangana on Thursday morning. The actress was in the town to inaugurate a shopping mall. However, things took a drastic turn when the stage set for the event suddenly came crashing to the ground taking all the people on it along with it. While Priyanka sustained minor injuries, Congress leader Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy, who was also present on stage, was seriously injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Mohan is an actress known for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She is well known for her roles in films like the Telugu drama 'Gang Leader' (2019) and the Tamil films 'Doctor' (2021), 'Don' (2022) and 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' (2022).

After the incident, Priyanka Mohan took to her social media handle to share a health update for concerned fans.

"In light of the accident that occurred at an event I had attended in Torrur today, I wanted to let my well wishers know that I'm okay and was lucky to escape with minor injuries. My prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery to those who may have suffered any injuries in the incident," she wrote.

The actress added, "I would like to thank everyone for the kind messages of love and care they sent my way, Thank you."

In light of the accident that occurred at an event I had attended in Torrur today, I wanted to let my well wishers know that I'm okay and was lucky to escape with minor injuries.

My prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery to those who may have suffered any injuries in the… — Priyanka Mohan (@priyankaamohan) October 3, 2024



According to reports, when the stage collapsed, 10 people were standing over it. The collapse caused panic among the crowd present at the event. The cause of the stage collapse is yet not revealed.

Priyanka Mohan's upcoming project with Jayam Ravi

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently gearing up for the release of her Tamil film 'Brothers' with Jayam Ravi. Recently a picture of her and Jayam Ravi as a married couple surfaced on social media. This also led to speculations of the two having got married. The speculations came in the wake of Jayam Ravi announcing his separation with his wife Aarti Ravi. However, the rumours were busted soon after as the makers shared the poster from the film.

Mohan has also appeared in a cameo role in a song for Dhanush's directorial film 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam', which has become a huge hit already.