Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, sparked a major controversy after she claimed that Bharat Rashtra Samiti Chief KT Rama Rao got Telugu actresses addicted to drugs. The Congress leader alleged that KTR used to tap the phones of the actresses and blackmail them. While Surekha apologised for her remark, actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has predominantly worked in the Telugu film industry penned a comprehensive note on the issue.

Telugu Film Industry is known worldwide for its creativity and professionalism. I've had a great journey in this beautiful industry and still very much connected.

It pains to hear such baseless and vicious rumours being spread about the women of this fraternity. What's more… — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 3, 2024

Rakul Preet Singh has worked in several Telugu films like ‘Keratam’, ‘Venkatadri Express’, ‘Nannaku Prematho’, ‘Sarrainodu’, and ‘Dhruva’ among others.

Rakul Preet Singh counters Telangana minister’s claim

Rakul Preet Singh took to X and wrote, “Telugu Film Industry is known worldwide for its creativity and professionalism. I've had a great journey in this beautiful industry and still very much connected. It pains to hear such baseless and vicious rumours being spread about the women of this fraternity. What's more disheartening is the fact that this is being done by another woman who’s supposedly in a very responsible position. For the sake of dignity, we choose to remain silent but it is misconstrued as our weakness.”

She added, “I am absolutely apolitical and have nothing to do with any person/political party, whatsoever. I urge to stop using my name in a malicious way to gain political mileage. Artists and creative personalities should be kept out of political slug fest and their names should not be used to grab headlines by linking them with fictitious stories.”

What Konda Surekha said

Speaking to the media, Surekha said, "It is KT Rama Rao because of whom (actress) Samantha's divorce happened...He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them...He used to make them drug addicts and then do this...Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family, everybody is aware that such a thing happened."

Rakul Preet Singh’s work front

Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ which is the upcoming sequel of the 2019 romantic comedy, that was written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali. Alongside Rakul, the film featured Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. The sequel will feature Ajay and R Madhavan. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 1, 2025.