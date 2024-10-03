Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded to Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s statement, which linked Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K.T. Rama Rao to her split with Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded to Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's comment, which connected Bharat Rashtra Samiti chief K.T. Rama Rao to her and Naga Chaitanya's split, saying that her divorce is a "personal matter."

Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya respond to Surekha's divorce remark

Samantha wrote on an Instagram story, “To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, to fall in love & to fall out of love, to still stand up and fight... It takes a lot of courage and strength. My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn’t invite misrepresentation. To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so.”

Naga Chaitanya reacts to Surekha’s comments

Naga Chaitanya also reacted to the Minister's remarks through a post on X, where he said that Ms. Surekha's statements were untrue and unacceptable. The actor wrote, “The decision of divorce is easily one of the most painful and unfortunate life decisions one has to make. After a lot of thought, a mutual decision was made by me and my former spouse to part ways. It was a decision made in peace, owing to our different life goals and in the interest of moving forward with respect and dignity as two mature adults. However, there have been various baseless and completely ridiculous gossips on the matter so far."

Naga continued, "I have remained silent all this while out of deep respect for my earlier spouse as well as my family. Today, the claim made by Minister Konda Surekha garu is not only false, it is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Women deserve to be supported and respected. Taking advantage and exploiting the personal life decisions of celebrities for the sake of media headlines is shameful.”

Surekha takes back her comment

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has now taken back her recent controversial comment about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce. Surekha posted on X (formerly Twitter), in Telugu, retracting her earlier statement about Samantha, “My intention was only to point out how a leader is belittling towards woman but not to hurt your sentiments, Samantha. The way you have grown exponentially by yourself is something I admire and aspire to. If you or your fans have been hurt by my words, I unconditionally retract them. Please do not take it otherwise.”

JR NTR backs up Samantha and Naga

Konda Surekha garu, dragging personal lives into politics is a new low. Public figures, especially those in responsible positions like you, must maintain dignity and respect for privacy. It’s disheartening to see baseless statements thrown around carelessly, especially about the… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 2, 2024