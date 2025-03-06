Bengali cinema legend , who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming second series 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', has said that he never talks about the money with producers and directors

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Bengali cinema legend , who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming second series 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', has said that he never talks about the money with producers and directors. He always puts forth the conditions of working on the producers. The actor spoke with the media in Kolkata in light of the trailer release of the series. Prosenjit said that he has played so many characters in his career spanning over 4 decades but his character in 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' challenged the actor in him, and that's when he dialed showrunner Neeraj Pandey.

He told the media, "If I read through a character, and it doesn't let me sleep, I make a call to the director and ask them, 'Date kab ka chaahiye?'. He further mentioned, "I never talk about the money. My producer friends who are sitting here can vouch for it". Meanwhile, the show also stars Jeet, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakroborty and Shraddha Das.

The new season of 'The show stars an ensemble cast including Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakroborty and Shraddha Das. The new season of the Netflix show is a layered story of politics, inter-gang rivalry and the police system. The trailer features an explosive blend of relentless action, intricate drama, and unexpected twists.

The new season is set in the Kolkata of the early 2000s, and sees gangsters and politicians commanding unchallenged authority. In such dire straits for the common man, IPS Arjun Maitra (essayed by Jeet) emerged as a catalyst for change. He sets out to carve a path of justice amidst the treacherous world of political intrigue, gang warfare, and shifting allegiances.

Speaking at the launch event, showrunner Neeraj Pandey shared, "The world of 'Khakee' has always been about larger-than-life conflicts, high-stakes drama, and nuanced characters that redefine the lines between good and evil. With 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', we take this intensity to a whole new level. Set against the vivid backdrop of Kolkata, this chapter delves into gripping power struggles and follows a relentless IPS officer who dares to challenge the system".

He added, "The entire ensemble cast has delivered exceptional performances, ensuring that 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is an evolution of the beloved narrative. Both the directors, Tusshar and Debatma, along with the entire crew have worked tirelessly to bring this narrative to life and we hope that it will captivate the audiences. Filming extensively in Kolkata, it feels incredibly rewarding to unveil the trailer here and witness the audience's enthusiastic reactions. Through our continued partnership with Netflix, we champion stories that resonate on a global scale while remaining deeply rooted in local authenticity". The show is set to stream on Netflix from March 20.

