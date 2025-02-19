From dialect training to building on-screen brotherhood, Aadil Zafar Khan and Ritwik Bhowmik's stories offer rich insights into the making of this Netflix series

Aadil Zafar Khan and Ritwik Bhowmik in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Aadil Zafar Khan and Ritwik Bhowmik on forging a bond while working on Netflix's Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

The casting of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter has been quite the conversation starter - and for a good reason! Aadil Zafar Khan, stepping into a linguistically intricate role, and Ritwik Bhowmik, finding unexpected personal catharsis through his character, share their behind-the-scenes journeys on their Netflix debuts. From dialect training to building on-screen brotherhood, their stories offer rich insights into the making of this highly anticipated series.

Aadil Zafar Khan on learning a new dialect

"When Neeraj sir called me to his office and offered me Khakee the Bengal Chapter, I was obviously thrilled! A Netflix debut, a role that excited me, and a team I deeply admired - it felt unreal. Neeraj sir told me I’d need dialect training because my character, Ranjit, has roots in Bihar but has grown up in the streets of Bengal. His dialect is super specific, people in Bengal will recognise it, but there’s no real reference for it. Basically, I had to learn something totally new. I nodded confidently and said, ‘Yes sir, I’ll do it!’ expecting some reassurance. He just smiled and said, ‘Oh, I’m not worried about that. I know you’re a hardworking boy, you’ll do it.’ That’s when I thought, great, now I have another reason to push myself even harder because I can’t let Neeraj sir down!

Then came readings and workshops, and the first co-actor I met was Ritwik. Since our characters have a strong bond in the show, I was hoping we'd get along. Turns out, I had nothing to worry about! Fifteen minutes into our chat, I knew this guy was awesome. Easily one of the best actors I've worked with! Then I met Jeet da and Prosenjit da, and I realized just how insanely talented, humble, and helpful they are.

Honestly, between Neeraj sir's faith in me, the amazing directors Tushar da and Debatma da, and a cast and crew that made every day on set a blast, this whole experience, while challenging, felt effortless. And the best part? That fun is still going strong!"

Ritwik Bhowmik on playing a gangster from Bengal

"Getting to be a part of Khakee - the Bengal chapter, was almost a feeling of homecoming for me. As a Bengali boy who grew up in Bangalore, I have always wanted to play a part that could take me closer to my roots. Though I had never imagined it in this ferocious manner. A gangster from Bengal! It was always on my wish/hope list, to be associated with Friday Storytellers, Neeraj sir, and Netflix. What better than this show and this part? While I read the script, I had just one question on my mind... who is playing Ranjit to my Sagor? Cause the Sagor-Ranjit bond was written with such an immense understanding of brotherhood, I really needed to know who I had to bond with on screen. As luck may have it, I was introduced to Aadil, who turned out to be my biggest support system through his show. In a jiffy that we took to liking each other. Effortlessly!

The making of this show is going to remain etched in my memory for a long long time. Not only did I get to play a Bengali character and find a brotherly bond with a colleague, but also it served as a medium of catharsis in my life. It wasn’t until I played Sagor, did I realise, that I had so much anger swept under me. I’m grateful not only for being an actor, which helps me deal with my emotions in the garb of a performance but also for a show like Khakee that helped me grow in my craft. It is truly one of the most special filmmaking experiences I have ever had."