Shabana Azmi and Jyotika are co-stars in Dabba Cartel, an upcoming web series

The trailer launch of Netflix's upcoming web series Dabba Cartel was one event full of revelations. We found out that Shabana Azmi was part of the cast even before the story was developed, as this is a show made by her family members - Farhan Akhtar has produced Dabba Cartel while his wife Shibani Akhtar is one of the creators.

When asked why she said yes to the show, Shabana quipped, "Ghar ki baat thi. Bahu ne hukum diya, beta produce kar raha hai, meri aukaad ke main na bolun?"

Shabana Azmi was against two actors cast in the show

The veteran actress also revealed that she was against the casting of two actors on the show, and one of them was Jyotika. She had suggested someone else for the role, but the makers were adamant about casting Jyotika.

"She doesn't know this... I did not want two people cast in this show - one of them is Jyotika, the other one is not here. I said no, not Jyotika, usko lo... It is really creditable to these guys. They said, do what you want, we are not going to change her. And I'm really grateful. It was my mistake. I would have been robbed of the pleasure of working with her."

Although born and brought up in Mumbai, the bulk of Jyotika's work has been in south cinema. She had made her acting debut with the Hindi film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997), directed by Priyadarshan. The wife of Tamil star Suriya, she is also a film producer. She was seen in two Hindi films last year - Shaitaan and Srikanth.

About Dabba Cartel

The trailer for Netflix’s Dabba Cartel offers a look into the lives of five middle-class women whose reluctant dabba business takes an unexpected turn - thrusting them into the heart of a high-stakes drug cartel. As the plot thickens, the women and their husbands find themselves entangled in something far more sinister - the murky world of Viva Life Pharmaceuticals.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher, and produced by Excel Entertainment, Dabba Cartel is created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda.

Starring a critically renowned ensemble cast - Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat - the series unfolds in the bustling suburbs of Thane, where ambition meets danger at every turn. As the double lives of the members of the Viva Life company unravel, one question remains: how far will they go to protect themselves and their families?