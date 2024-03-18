Punjabi Singer Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moosewala’s parents after the arrival of baby boy

After the family announced the arrival of a baby boy, singer Gurdas Maan visited the late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s house

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. In February, it was reported that the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents were expecting a new addition to their family. Now, after the family announced the arrival of a baby boy, singer Gurdas Maan has visited the late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s house to give the little one blessing. Yesterday, Sidhu Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, took to his Instagram and shared the news with Moosewala’s fans.

While sharing the picture of himself carrying the little bundle of joy, Balkaur SIngh wrote, “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our bag. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love.”

As Gurdas visited the family, he spoke to the media and shared that it is a day filled with joy. While speaking to the media, Gurdas said, “Today is a significant day filled with joy. The family is overjoyed. Sidhu Moosewala's parents have found solace in this child to carry on. I pray to God that the parents and the child always remain healthy. Sidhu's fans are also very happy today.”

Balkaur Singh denied pregnancy reports



Earlier, contrary to the reports of Charan Kaur's pregnancy, Sidhu Moosewala’s father took to Twitter and shared a post asking the singer’s fans not to believe any rumours circulating about the family. Balkaur Singh's statement hinted that Sidhu Moosewala's mother is not pregnant. “We are thankful to Sidhu’s fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumors going around about the family, they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all," he wrote in Punjabi.

Sidhu Moosewala’s murder

Moosewala, 28, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and the assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.