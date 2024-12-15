Just a day after Allu Arjun got released from jail, he went to meet the South superstar Chiranjeevi with his wife. Earlier yesterday, Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha also visited Allu Arjun’s Jubilee Hills residence

In Pic: Allu Arjun meets Chiranjeevi

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy meet superstar Chiranjeevi day after Pushpa 2 actor gets bail

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy went to meet veteran star Chiranjeevi along with their kids. This comes just a day after Allu was released from jail in connection to the stampede case that happened in Hyderabad on December 4. Several videos of Allu Arjun driving out of his house have made their way to social media. In the video, the Pushpa 2: The Rule actor was seen accompanied by his wife Sneha and their kids. In one of the videos, Allu can be seen greeting the paparazzi as he leaves for Chiranjeevi's residence.

Allu Arjun Met Chiranjeevi

Just a day after the star icon got released from jail, he went to meet the South superstar with his wife. Earlier yesterday, Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha also visited Allu Arjun’s Jubilee Hills residence. She was seen hugging the actor as he returned home after overnight custody. Earlier, Chiranjeevi also visited his house soon after the actor was arrested.

About the Stampede Case

Allu Arjun was taken into police custody following the death of a woman at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule earlier this month. The woman passed away after a stampede-like situation occurred due to Allu Arjun's surprise visit to the theatre. While the 35-year-old woman lost her life, her 9-year-old son sustained severe injuries. As per recent developments, the child is in critical condition and has been kept on ventilator support.

Allu Arjun was taken into police custody and sent to 14-day judicial custody on December 13, but later, he was granted interim bail for four weeks on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. However, due to delays in processing, he spent a night in jail.

Allu Arjun Addressed Media

Just after his release from jail, the actor called a press conference and, while calling the woman’s death “very unfortunate,” expressed his grief. The actor stated, "I thank everyone. This incident was very unfortunate. We are extremely sorry for whatever happened. We are with the family. This should never happen to anyone. I am here to support the family in every way. I am thankful to everyone."