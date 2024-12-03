The song Peelings from Pushpa 2: The Rule was unveiled recently. The song picturised on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is being called out as vulgar and overtly sexual

Still from Peelings

Listen to this article 'Overtly sexualised and crass': Netizens react to choreography of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 song Peelings x 00:00

'Pushpa 2' starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. There is massive buzz and hype around the film owing to the success of its prequel 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021). The makers recently released the song 'Peelings' from the film. While the song is about 4 minutes long, the makers also dropped a minute-long video where Allu and Rashmika are seen dancing together.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the song is massy and upbeat and has the potential to catch on, the choreography of the song did not sit well with audiences. Allu Arjun and Rashmika committed to the choreography of the song done by Sekhar Vulli Vj, but the steps have been called out by audiences. Many found it uncomfortable to watch as the steps were provocative in nature.

"How? Just how did someone okay this!", "this is making me so uncomfortable eww", he said.

"These days choreography has become like a soft porn don't understand why actress say yes to do this", wrote another commenting on the song.

"Allu arjun is such a good dancer yaar why do they have to do this?" expressed a fan.

A user on X wrote, "People often criticize Bhojpuri songs for being vulgar, but the 'Peelings' song from Pushpa 2 is even worse—overtly sexualized and crass. Isn't this hypocrisy?"

People often criticize Bhojpuri songs for being vulgar, but the 'Peelings' song from Pushpa 2 is even worse—overtly sexualized and crass.



Isn't this hypocrisy? pic.twitter.com/1HQyCbqXno — Upsc Civil Services Exam (@UpscforAll) December 2, 2024

All my hypes went down for Pushpa 2 with the peelings choreography and the appeasement of the north audience



Also with this video I k not to expect any more from the film



Even good directors and writers are falling into this trap is a serious concern and needs to be address https://t.co/TMz7YAif2H — Swamp fire (@lostjaved) December 3, 2024

What Rashmika Mandanna said about the song

After the release of the song, Rashmika took to her social media and wrote, "Peelings is full vibe, full mass and more than anything else fulllll fun! This is by far the hardest song I’ve EVER shot for! And I promise you I couldn’t have gotten over my fear of being lifted of if it wasn’t for @alluarjun sir and sir knows it!! and trust me it was hard af but mad fun doing this song with sir! Peelings 1 min is alllll yours and for the rest we’ll see you in the theatres"

This tweet became even more special as Allu Arjun replied on the same writing - "U ROCKED"

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the theatres worldwide on December 5.