Pushpa 2's aggressive pricing strategy risks alienating key demographics, says trade

Updated on: 03 December,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

With Pushpa 2’s tickets priced as high as Rs 2,400, trade analysts say the film risks losing a section of the audience; point out the low advance booking in multiplexes

(From left) Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in the film

Listen to this article
How much would you spend to watch Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule? The makers and exhibitors seem confident of the fans’ love for the sequel, which would explain the exorbitant ticket prices of the December 5 release. In some premium theatres in Mumbai and Delhi, the prices range from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,400. In other multiplexes, they have been reportedly hiked up by 10-15 per cent. This aggressive pricing strategy has ignited a discussion within the trade circles.    
   
A section believes that the steep charges are a means to maximise the opening collection of Sukumar’s directorial venture, which is said to be mounted on a Rs 500 crore budget. But critics argue that it could alienate audiences. “Films like Pushpa 2 are meant to unite audiences across socio-economic strata, but pricing this high risks alienating key demographics,” says Gurmeet Singh Seble, who runs cinemas in Delhi. He adds, “In single screens in Delhi, the film is priced between Rs 235 and Rs 250, and all eight shows are full. In contrast, PVR Plaza has been able to sell only 10 per cent of tickets. Some multiplexes are keeping it as high as Rs 2,500! PVR will kill the movie business like this. Rates need to be corrected,” he rues, adding that the inflated prices were needless for the franchise that has such a wide fan base.


With the ticket prices surging in the south and the Telangana government approving extra shows at higher costs, fans—who were eager to see the next chapter of the Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer—have expressed their displeasure online. Trade expert Ramesh Bala says it’s a gamble on part of the makers. “The ticket prices are high in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It’s a risk because people should like it in one viewing, or it could be a deterrent. Most people will watch it on the first day because of the hype. This is cashing in on people’s expectations. If the word of mouth is good, then [exhibitors] will continue with these prices,” he states.



