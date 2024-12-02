Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Pushpa 2 Rashmika Mandanna credits Allu Arjun for helping her get over THIS fear while shooting Peelings song

Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna credits Allu Arjun for helping her get over THIS fear while shooting Peelings song

Updated on: 02 December,2024 10:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After the release of the song Peelings from Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that it is the toughest song she shot ever in her career. She also credited Allu Arjun for a specific reason

Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna credits Allu Arjun for helping her get over THIS fear while shooting Peelings song

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has always captivated hearts with her magnificent aura. While she has ruled with many brilliant performances, the nation is currently awaiting her return as the most-loved Srivalli in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Amidst the rising excitement, the makers have dropped a song from the film, Peelings, and the entire nation is talking about it. Adding to the buzz, Srivalli, aka Rashmika herself, shared her thoughts on social media, to which Pushparaj, aka Allu Arjun, replied.


As Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media and wrote:"Peelings is full vibe, full mass and more than anything else fulllll fun! This is by far the hardest song I’ve EVER shot for! And I promise you I couldn’t have gotten over my fear of being lifted of if it wasn’t for @alluarjun sir 😄 and sir knows it!! 😄 and trust me it was hard af but mad fun doing this song with sir! Peelings 1 min is alllll yours 😋 and for the rest we’ll see you in the theatres 😆❤️"


This tweet become even more special as Allu Arjun replied on the same writing - 


"U ROCKED"

This has further heightened the anticipation to witness Rashmika's return as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, releasing on December 5th. Additionally, the actress has an exciting lineup of projects, including Chhaava, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, and Sikandar.

Pushpa 2 music goes international

The hype and buzz around Pushpa is not limited to India. A group of dancers in the United Kingdom was recently seen performing to the songs of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The group conducted a flash mob on the streets of London and danced to "Pushpa Pushpa," "Angaaron," and "Kissik" from the film. They concluded the flash mob with a famous dialogue from the movie. This truly indicates that the film is creating a buzz much before its release and is poised to set a benchmark when it hits the big screen this week.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T-Series. The film will be released on 5th December 2024.

