Updated on: 06 December,2024 01:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Pushpa 2 box office: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has earned Rs 72 cr in the Hindi dubbed version alone

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

The 'Pushpa 2' hype is real and the box office numbers support it. The film directed by Sukumar stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead and was released worldwide on December 5. Despite the film releasing on a non-holiday weekday, it has created history at the box office by becoming the highest-opener of Indian cinema. The film originally made in Telugu language was dubbed into multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. 


Pushpa 2 Hindi dubbed more than Hindi language films


Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to share an update on the first day collections of Pushpa 2 in the Hindi language. 


"'PUSHPA 2' IS WILDFIRE ... A BOXOFFICE MONSTER... #Pushpa2 is PHENOMENAL on its opening day [Thursday], setting new benchmarks at the #BO...
Highest *opening day* ever [#Hindi].
Highest *non-holiday* and *non-festival* opening day ever [#Hindi].
Highest opening day for a dubbed film [#Hindi] ever."

"East. West. North. South… It was #PushpaDay across the nation... From metros to non-metros and mass pockets, #PushpaMania has taken #India by storm, and there's no stopping it. The remarkable opening day numbers cement #AlluArjun's brand value and the franchise's popularity in the #NorthIndia markets.#Pushpa2 [Week 1] Thu 72 cr," he wrote. 

Pushpa 2 performs well in international markets

Trade Analyst AB George posted on X, "SENSATIONAL OPENING for #Pushpa2TheRule in Saudi Arabia ? All-time 4th biggest Indian opening behind Leo, Jawan & Pathaan? Day 1 admits - 17500 (incl premier) ? Gross - $201K ? Phenomenal Opening ?? Super release by @homescreenent ?."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun-starrer has earned the highest opening for an Indian film at the worldwide box office, beating the record of SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR (223 crore gross). Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 282 crore.

