In the footage, Allu Arjun is seen talking to police officers, expressing his disapproval of their entry into his bedroom. He is also seen kissing his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, before leaving for the police station.

Allu Arjun during his arrest from his Hyderabad home

Pushpa 2: The Rule actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, during the premiere show of his much-awaited film. The actor was detained at his residence on Friday, December 13, and taken to the Chikkadpally Police Station for questioning. Videos showing his discomfort during the arrest are now going viral on social media.

Police Commissioner Confirms Allu Arjun’s Arrest in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case



Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C.V. Anand, officially confirmed the arrest of Telugu actor Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.



Actor’s Objection During Arrest



As he was being taken into custody, Allu Arjun was heard telling the police officers that he was ready to cooperate but felt that invading his bedroom was inappropriate. He reportedly said, “I’m ready to cooperate, and there’s nothing wrong with you taking me into custody. But invading my bedroom and taking me away from there is a bit too much.” What reportedly happened was that when the police arrived at Allu Arjun’s residence to take him into custody, he requested permission to change his clothes. However, instead of leaving one officer to stand guard, several police personnel followed him to his bedroom, assuming he might try to escape.

Varun Dhawan on stampede case

Varun Dhawan, currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming action drama Baby John, addressed the media at an event. Speaking about Allu Arjun’s connection to the case, Varun said, "Har cheez ek actor apne par nahi le sakta hai. We can tell people around us. Jo hadhsa hua hai vo bohot dardnak hai, and I send my condolences, but at the same time blame mein sirf ek insaan par nahi dal sakta."

What Allu Arjun said about the tragic incident

On December 6, Allu Arjun announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased's family and expressed that he was "deeply heartbroken." The actor assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and provide every possible form of support. He also promised to cover the medical expenses of a boy who remains in critical condition following the incident.