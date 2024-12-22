Police have started their investigation about eight members of the university's Joint Action Committee (JAC) have been arrested in connection with the incident outside Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills

Stone pelting outside Allu Arjun's house

The stampede case that occurred outside Sandhya Theatre on Dec 4 seems far from over, as with each passing day, a new problem arises for the Pushpa 2: The Rule star. Now, several members of Osmania University reportedly pelted stones outside Telugu actor Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Sunday. This has sparked serious outrage among the icon star's fans, who are questioning the authorities regarding his security.

The police have started their investigation, and as per Moneycontrol, about eight members of the university's Joint Action Committee (JAC) have been arrested in connection with this incident outside Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills. These individuals have been taken to the Jubilee Hills Police Station for further questioning.

While police officials are investigating the matter, they have assured them that appropriate action will be taken against those involved in this law-breaking incident. Reportedly, leaders from the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (JAC) attempted to breach the Pushpa star's house, allegedly demanding compensation of one crore for the family of the 35-year-old woman who tragically lost her life on December 4 during a stampede at a cinema hall in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun speaks to the media about the Pushpa 2 stampede case

While speaking to the media, the Telugu superstar also said that he left the theatre few minutes after the film's screening began. He said that he left the theatre early as the place was getting overcrowded. He also said that he left behind his kids in the theatre so that they can watch the whole movie.

"I was informed that it was overcrowded and asked to leave. I did so immediately. No officials told me or came to me and told me anything. It was only in the morning that I got the information that the lady died, and it was unfortunate," he said at the press meet.

"I only had the best intentions. I left my two kids behind, who are of the same age as the child who was injured. I could not visit the injured child because a case was already filed against me. I wanted to do it. That's why I left a video message. I asked my father, producers and my director Sukumar to go check," he added.