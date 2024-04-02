The makers of 'Pushpa: The Rule' have announced that the first teaser of the film will be released on lead actor Allu Arjun's birthday

Allu Arjun

Listen to this article 'Pushpa: The Rule's teaser to drop on Allu Arjun's birthday x 00:00

Get ready to witness the return of the Pushpa Raj magic! The highly anticipated sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', starring the National Award-winning Allu Arjun in an invincible role, is gearing up for a grand release worldwide on August 15, 2024. This glorious pan-India project, produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, promises a buoyant cinematic experience of sorts. Directed by the visionary filmmaker Sukumar, 'Pushpa: The Rule' is an action-packed extravaganza billed to take the global stage by storm.

The makers are pleased to announce that the film's extraordinary, riveting and power-paced Teaser is going to be out on April 8. The day is special because it is the Icon Star's birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin 💥



𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



He is coming with double the fire 🔥🔥#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.



Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil… pic.twitter.com/gCPRAxqoPh — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) April 2, 2024

Allu Arjun, with his commanding screen presence, is once again set to dominate the silver screen with this most-awaited pan-Indian cinematic sequel. His larger-than-life portrayal in 'Pushpa: The Rule' will be a defining moment in Telugu cinema as well as Indian cinema. Joining him is Fahadh Faasil, embodying the very essence of vengeance in this epic tale.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Sanjay Dutt is being roped in for a cameo in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' While there is no official word on it, sources claim that irrespective of the screen time, the Bollywood actor is sure to make an impact with his small but critical role in Sukumar’s directorial venture.

'Pushpa: The Rule' boasts a powerhouse team, featuring the electrifying music of Devi Sri Prasad and the breathtaking visuals captured by cinematographer Mireslow Kuba Brozek. S Rama Krishna and N Monica's production design promises to create a world that seamlessly blends grandeur with grit.

The first part of the film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ which was released in 2021, shook the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time. The story revolves around Pushpa, a worker who creates enemies as he advances in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. However, when the authorities seek to shut down his illegal business, violence erupts.