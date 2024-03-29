Australian cricketer David Warner is definitely a big fan of star Allu Arjun, whom he referred to as a legend in his latest post on social media.

Allu Arjun and David Warner

Listen to this article Have you heard? Fan boy x 00:00

Fan boy

Australian cricketer David Warner is definitely a big fan of star Allu Arjun, whom he referred to as a legend in his latest post on social media. Warner took to Instagram to share the picture of Arjun posing next to his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in Dubai. “How good is this legend, @alluarjunonline congrats #pushpa (sic),” he wrote. This is not the first time that the Australian batter has shown his love for Arjun. During the Australia vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023, Warner celebrated his century by performing the iconic ‘thaggedele’ step from Pushpa: The Rise. He had also danced on the number Srivalli, originally picturised on Rashmika Mand-anna.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his next

Daler Mehndi has collaborated with Ram Charan on his latest track, Jaragandi, from the film Game Changer. The Punjabi pop sensation has heaped praise on the actor and said that his passion for music and dance is truly inspiring. The song’s title, which translates to ‘let it happen’, is an energetic track. Mehndi said in a statement: “Working with Ram Charan has been an incredible experience. His passion for music and dance is truly inspiring, and I believe our collaboration has resulted in something special.” Game Changer is a political action thriller directed by S Shankar. It stars Charan in a double role.

At the fest

Writer and director Tahira Kashyap calls herself a “festival kid”, stating that she gets acknowledged for her work only at film festivals. Kashyap, who made her directorial debut in 2017 with the short film Toffee, said: “I am a festival kid. I got my acknowledgement through film festivals only. When I made my first short film, Toffee, it was selected at many film festivals, and that was a very gratifying experience for a first-time director. Once you are a part of such festivals, you are also exposed to other filmmakers and other sessions. I got to see some really world-class cinema.”

A long road

Neetu Kapoor weighed in on how success is perceived in this day and age. During a conversation around the success of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, she shared, “Success is short-lived nowadays. Back in our day, films used to run for 25 weeks. At that time, we used to go collect trophies at functions and then celebrate the silver and golden jubilees of the films. That high was different.” Neetu, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani will be seen in the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premieres on Netflix today.

When our worlds collide

Salman Khan has shared an update on the fourth instalment of his popular Dabangg franchise and said that the moment he and his brother, Arbaaz Khan, get together on one script, the movie will be made. At an event, he said, “[We’ll make the next edition] very soon—as soon as the two brothers agree on a single script. He wants to make one thing, and I want to make something else. The moment one script is finalised, Dabangg will be released.”