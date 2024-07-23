Dhanush spoke about how he got AR Rahman on board for his film 'Raayan' that he has written and directed himself. He also plays the main lead

Dhanush and AR Rahman (Pic/Sun Pictures)

Tamil superstar Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his 50th film 'Raayan'. The film will also mark his second directorial and has also been written by him. At the audio launch event of the film, Dhanush spoke highly of AR Rahman and what it meant for him to have the musical legend be a part of his 50th film.

At the event, Dhanush recalled the story behind Rahman coming onboard his film. "When I called Rahman sir, I informed him that this was my 50th film and wished to see the tag ‘An AR Rahman Musical’ along with it. He asked me to give him two days to respond. When he called back, Rahman sir told me that he was working on as many as 30 films at that moment. ‘It’s a very tough yes, but I am giving you a yes,’ he said. I will always cherish the memories of working with you,” he said.

Rahman and Dhanush had previously collaborated on films like 'Ranjhanaa', 'Maryan' and 'Atrangi Re'.

Recalling their interactions for the movie, the actor-filmmaker said, “Whenever I needed a tune, I would play one of his songs and ask for a similar one. He would listen and say, ‘I have already done many like that. Let’s make something new.’ His willingness to churn out something fresh constantly, even after scaling such heights, amazed me. You are the only music director who has a punch dialogue, ‘Ella pugazhum iraivanukke (all glory to God)’. Those who heard the BGM are already saying, ‘Ella pugazhum Rahmanukke (all glory to Rahman).’ Thank you so much, sir.”

The upcoming film 'Raayan' marks superstar Dhanush's second film as a director after 'Pa Pandi'. This also marks the 50th film of his glorious career so far. 'Raayan' is an action film that will be released on July 26. The movie narrates the story of a modest North Chennai man seeking retribution against those who mistreated his family. Among other important roles are those of Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali. The film will be released in theatres on July 26. Th advance bookings have started.