Dhanush and Jr NTR

Tamil superstar Dhanush, known for his exceptional acting skills, is once again in the spotlight for the promotion of his upcoming directorial, 'Raayan.' He has gained massive recognition for his remarkable performances in films such as 'Raanjhanaa,' 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir,' and many international projects as well along with Indian films. Recently, during a film promotion, he was asked which actor he would like to collaborate with if given the chance to do a multi-starrer film.

During a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Raayan', when the host asked him in a rapid-fire round about the actor he would like to collaborate with for a multi-starrer project, he instantly mentioned Man of Masses NTR Jr. Without hesitation, he said, "Tarak, NTR Jr." This has sent a wave of excitement through the fans of both stars, igniting the possibility of a powerful cross-industry collaboration.

Man of Masses NTR Jr is celebrated for his powerful acting and mass appeal, while Dhanush is known for his intense performances. It would be incredibly exciting to see these two talented actors come together for a movie. Both bring unique skills to the table, and their combination would surely create magic on screen.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is gearing up for his next directorial 'Raayan''. It marks his second film as a director and his 50th film overall. He will also be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming film.

SJ Suryah who plays a pivotal role in the film heaped praise on Dhanush's storytelling abilities and spoke about how the star managed to make an intense action drama mixed with a lot of emotional moments. "Can you manage to include all the high points of the Ramayana and Mahabharata in a single movie? It's very tough, but as a screenplay writer, he (Dhanush) has done it," claimed Suryah.

He also shared that even though Dhanush plays the lead actor in the film, he has made sure that every actor has equal screen space and will shine with their performances and characters. "From set work to lighting to costume to hairstyle, Dhanush gets involved in every aspect of filmmaking," he added.

Raayan marks superstar Dhanush's second film as a director after 'Pa Pandi'. This also marks the 50th film of his glorious career so far. 'Raayan' is an action film that will be released on July 26. The movie narrates the story of a modest North Chennai man seeking retribution against those who mistreated his family. Among other important roles are those of Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali.