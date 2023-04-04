Rainbow: Rashmika Mandanna shares pictures from launch ceremony of her 22nd film; says the story is 'amazing' 

Ahead of her birthday on April 5, Rashmika announced her 22nd film

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has kickstarted with her 22nd film. The actress will be seen in the Telugu film 'Rainbow' which is backed by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film was launched on April 3 and Rashmika took to her Instagram handle to share picture from the launch ceremony. The shoot of the film will begin on April 7.

Rashmika shared candid pictures from the launch ceremony and wrote, ""Rainbow.. it's a beautiful gift from nature that you can just sit back and watch but you can't touch.. This story is something so amazing that I can't put it in words but can only bring alive for all of you onscreen.. and for it, I need your love and blessings.. this is not possible without you.. and I hope I make you happy with this one #RM22 (sic)"

'Rainbow' will also star Dev Mohan in key role. Reportedly, the film's narrative will focus on its leading lady's journey.

Meanwhile, Rashmika had recently announced a film with Nithiin. The two had previously collaborated for the film 'Bheeshma'. She is also working on 'Animal', which will mark her third Hindi film after 'Goodbye' and 'Mission Majnu'. The actress is also shooting for 'Pushpa 2' with Allu Arjun which is one of the biggest films of her career.

Rashmika recently performed at the NMACC event in Mumbai to her popular song 'Saami Saami' from Pushpa. As she performed to the Oscar winning song 'Naatu Naatu' she was joined on stage by Alia Bhatt who performed the hook step along with her. It was the first time that the two actresses shared stage for a performance and the video went viral.