Watch: Oscar fever grips IPL 2023 opening ceremony as Rashmika Mandanna performs on 'Naatu Naatu'

The IPL 2023 began with a grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium where B-town celebs like Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna entertained the audience with their amazing performances.

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, on Friday, rocked the dance floor with her power-packed dance performance on the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' at the IPL 2023 Opening ceremony in Ahmedabad Gujarat.

The 'Mission Majnu' actor shook her legs on several hit tracks like the Oscars winning track 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', 'Saami - Saami' and 'Srivalli' from her film 'Pushpa', 'Dholida' from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and many more.

Sound 🔛@iamRashmika gets the crowd going with an energetic performance 💥



Drop an emoji to describe this special #TATAIPL 2023 opening ceremony 👇

Previously, while talking about her performance at the IPL Opening ceremony, Rashmika said, "I always wanted to witness a match. But I never got the opportunity. And today I am performing for the opening ceremony... it's like I made it!"

Tamannah gave a thrilling performance on songs like 'Tum Tum' and 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'

𝘿𝙖𝙯𝙯𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙨 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧!@tamannaahspeaks sets the stage on 🔥🔥 with her entertaining performance in the #TATAIPL 2023 opening ceremony!

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin with the clash of star-studded defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match will be a battle between two generations of Indian cricket. At one side will be CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who took Indian cricket to new heights of success in the late 2000s to early 2010s by clinching the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup (2007), ICC Cricket World Cup (2011) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013) and became the only skipper to win these three major titles.

The T20 cricket extravaganza will be played across 12 venues with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener on March 31 and the tournament final will be played on May 28 at the same venue Ahmedabad.

In total 12 venues - Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati (Royals' second home) and Dharamsala (Kings' second home) will host the IPL 2023 matches.

The matches will be played on two match timings with the day matches starting at 3:30 PM IST while the night matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST.

