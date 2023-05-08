Breaking News
Rajinikanth's first look as Moideen bhai in Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film unveiled

Updated on: 08 May,2023 08:50 AM IST  |  Chennai
Rajinikanth will be seen in an extended cameo in Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial. The film marks Aishwarya's return to direction after half a decade

Rajinikanth as Moideen bhai

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya has returned to direction after almost half a decade. On Sunday night, Aishwarya shared the first look of Rajinkanth's character from the upcoming film 'Lal Salaam'. 


Rajinikanth plays the character of Moideen bhai. In the first look poster, he is seen in a stylish avatar wearing a brown traditional suit, a red topi and black glasses. In the background is seen the Gateway of India and a burning market."#Moideenbhai …welcome …#lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing," wrote Aishwarya sharing the first look of her father from the film. Reportedly, Rajinikanth will be seen in a cameo role in the film. 



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (@aishwaryarajini)


As per reports, Aishwarya has been shooting for the film in and around Tamil Nadu from the last couple of months. 

Lyca Productions shared the poster in English and Tamil and called Rajinikanth 'everyone's favourite Bhai.'

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is back as a director with ‘Lal Salaam’. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with an extended cameo from Rajinikanth. The film, produced by Lyca Productions, will have music scored by AR Rahman. Cinemaographer Vishnu Rangasamy and editor Pravin Baaskar are part of the technical team.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth recently unveiled the release date of his upcoming feature film 'Jailer'.  Headlined by Rajinikanth, while the much-awaited Tamil movie brings together three superstars of the Indian film industry, Rajini, Jackie Shroff and Mohanalal, 'Jailer' also stars pan-India beauty, Tamannah Bhatia, 'Baahubali' star Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Vasanth Ravi. 

