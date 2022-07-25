Rajinikanth honoured by Income Tax Department in Chennai for paying his taxes on a regular basis

On Sunday, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, took to Instagram and shared the update with the actors' fans

Rajinikanth

On Sunday, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, took to Instagram and shared the update with the actors' fans. On July 24, Income Tax Day was celebrated in Chennai. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presided over the function where Aishwaryaa accepted the award on behalf of her father.

"Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather," she captioned the post, adding a few pictures of herself receiving the samman patra.

As soon as Aishwaryaa shared the news, fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate Rajinikanth. "Proud to be thalaivar fan," a social media user commented. "Congratulations to thalaivar. Rajinikanth sir is surely a responsible citizen," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a new film titled 'Jailer'. The project, which will also star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role, will go on the floors soon.

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to be in talks to play the female lead. If reports are to be believed, the duo will mark their collaboration after 11 years as they previously worked on a blockbuster film Ethiran, titled Robo in Telugu. Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Annaatthe', directed by Siva, which was released to mixed reviews for Diwali in 2021.

