Rajinikanth on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect': Madhavan has proved himself as an able filmmaker in his debut flick

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Rajinikanth and R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan made his directorial debut with this week's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' that throws light on the life of the arrogant genius Nambi Narayanan. To add cherry on the cake of the positive reviews and rise in the collections, Superstar Rajinikanth has also praised this piece of work.

The Superstar wrote a message for R. Madhavan on his directorial debut that released in cinemas this Friday to positive reviews. He wrote- "Rocketry is a film that everyone needs to watch, especially youngsters. Madhavan has proved himself as an able filmmaker in his debut flick by making a film on Padma Bhushan ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who had to face a lot of struggles in life while working for India's space research. I thank Madhavan for giving us a film like this."

After four years, the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan made a screen appearance, albeit in a cameo role, for R Madhavan’s directorial debut. Those in the know were waiting to see the star in action with bated breath. It was long decided that Khan would do a role in Madhavan’s film, only when and where was left undecided. “I had talked about the script [of the biopic] to SRK sir when we were shooting for Zero [2018]. I didn’t know he had paid attention [then]. On his birthday [November 2], when we met him, he said, ‘Maddy, the script is damn good. I want to do a role in it’. [He was] serious. I was happy that he even remembered. He later called up asking how many dates I wanted,” recollected Madhavan, adding that he had planned a “dynamic role” for him.

The recently released film sees Khan reprise south star Suriya’s role in the Hindi and English version, where he plays a journalist. “Without asking or taking any money, even for his costume, Khan saab came, did his job, and left,” explains Maddy. He believed that SRK took up the role because he had a fondness for him, but this theory was later disapproved when he saw Khan interacting with rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan. “I was jealous seeing him interact with Nambi Narayanan and the amount of respect he had for [the scientist].” Having been an outsider in the Hindi film industry, Madhavan had often heard stories about the good and bad of Bollywood. Still, Khan’s attitude confirmed that, “There are some spectacularly good people in the industry.”

