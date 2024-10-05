Veteran actor Rajinikanth, who was in the middle of shooting director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie', was hospitalised due to a swollen blood vessel near his heart

Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kangaraj Pic/X

Veteran actor Rajinikanth, who was recently admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after complaining of ill health, was discharged on Thursday night. The superstar, who was in the middle of shooting director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' was hospitalised due to a swollen blood vessel. The filmmaker has now addressed rumours of the actor feeling discomfort during the film’s shoot which led to the deterioration of his health.

Rajinikanth’s hospitalisation was pre-planned

Lokesh Kanagaraj told the media, “Rajini sir is recovering well, I spoke to him over the phone. I want to clarify something. He informed the team around forty days ago that he would undergo treatment. So, it’s sad to see false news spread on social media. Ultimately, Rajini sir’s health is more important than shooting for Coolie. If he had any discomfort on sets, we would’ve cancelled shooting, and the entire unit would’ve been by his side at the hospital. It was disheartening to see such falsehood being peddled by YouTubers.”

Rajinikanth had a swelling in the main blood vessel

According to a bulletin released by Apollo Hospitals on October 1, Rajinikanth had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method. The hospital's senior interventional cardiologist Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling. The procedure went as planned. "We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days (sic)," the bulletin read.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is set to star in the highly anticipated film 'Coolie.' While specific details remain under wraps, a recently released monochrome teaser featuring the actor has already captivated audiences. The teaser showcases Rajinikanth in an action-packed role, confronting adversaries with a belt made of gold watches, generating significant excitement among fans. 'Coolie' marks a notable collaboration between Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, with Sun Pictures backing the project. Rumours suggest that Sivakarthikeyan may play a significant role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date for the film has yet to be announced.

In addition to 'Coolie,' Rajinikanth will also appear in 'Vettaiyan,' where he shares the screen with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

(With inputs from ANI)