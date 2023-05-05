Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' gets a release date; Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff shine in new teaser

Headlined by Rajinikanth, while the much-awaited Tamil movie brings together three superstars of the Indian film industry, Rajini, Jackie Shroff and Mohanalal, 'Jailer' also stars pan-India beauty, Tamannah Bhatia, 'Baahubali' star Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Vasanth Ravi

Fans of superstar Rajinikanth are on cloud nine. The reason you ask? Well, the reason is quite right and very obvious. On Thursday evening, the makers of Rajinikanth's much-awaited next, 'Jailer', finally unveiled the release date of the film along with a new promo.

Taking to their respective social media handles, one of Kollywood's biggest production house, Sun Pictures dropped the latest promotional video featuring Thalaiva, in his ever-charismatic, badass boss avatar.

While revealing the release date of 'Jailer' alongside treating the fans and netizens with the movie's new video, the makers wrote, "#Jailer is all set to hunt from August 10th".

In the 48 seconds promo video, apart from superstar Rajinikanth, we also get a glimpse of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, who is a well-known actor in the Kannada film industry.

Billed as a complete entertainer, 'Jailer' is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who has also directed Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer 2022 action-comedy, 'Beast'.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures on a massive budget, 'Jailer' is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming projects of Rajinikanth. While the music of 'Jailer' has been composed by the popular music composer of Tamil cinema, Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography and editing is done by Vijay Karthik Kanan and R Nirmal, respectively.

Rajinikanth, who was last seen in 'Anaatthee' in 2021, is set to take silver screens across the country by storm with his upcoming Tamil actioner, 'Jailer'. In 'Jailer' Rajinikath will be seen playing a role of a super cop called, Muthuvel Pandian.

'Jailer' is set to release in theatres on August 10, this year.

