Rajinikanth’s ‘meet and greet’ contest in Malaysia sparks confusion, organisers clarify after fake claims

Updated on: 24 August,2025 06:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rajinikanth’s publicist called the contest “fake and unauthorized”, urging fans not to fall for it. In response, Malik Streams defended the campaign, warning of legal action against anyone tarnishing their reputation

Rajinikanth’s ‘meet and greet’ contest in Malaysia sparks confusion, organisers clarify after fake claims

An image circulated on social media this week indicating that Kuala Lumpur-based production and distribution company Malik Steams is organizing a contest in which fans would have the opportunity to meet Rajinikanth. After misunderstanding caused several PR professionals to label the contest as 'fake' and urge fans not to fall for it, the organisers threatened legal action against anybody who harmed their name.

A publicist who has worked extensively with Rajinikanth on his films, including his most recent movie, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, issued a message on X (previously Twitter) on Saturday, urging fans not to fall for what he called a 'fake' contest being run without Rajinikanth's permission.



The post that went viral


He wrote, “Dear All, We would like to clarify that the “Meet & Greet Thalaivar” contest that is currently being promoted by Malik Streams in Malaysia is completely unauthorised, fake, and has been announced without obtaining any prior permission from Thalaivar. We strongly advise fans and the public not to participate or engage in this misleading activity. We request your kind cooperation in spreading this clarification to ensure that fans are not misled. Thank you.”

After word spread that the contest was a hoax, the organisers issued a statement threatening legal action. "At Malik Streams, we take this topic extremely seriously. "This is not our first time organising contests or events, and our track record speaks for itself," they stated.

They further added, “Any attempt to mislead the public with false information regarding our marketing procedures, or to unnecessarily tarnish reputations, will not be taken lightly. Accordingly, legal action will be issued against those responsible for spreading such misleading and damaging statements.”

Clarification from the team

A few hours after Rajinikanth's followers were confused by the conflicting comments, another statement emphasised that it was miscommunication. The statement read, “Clarification Statement! Due to an earlier miscommunication, there was some confusion regarding the Coolie Meet & Greet Thalaivar contest by Malik Streams. We now confirm that the contest is valid, organised with the required details, and open for participation. We thank all fans for their understanding and unwavering support.”

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan, opened in theaters on August 14. In one week, it generated Rs 429.75 crore worldwide.

