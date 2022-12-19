Breaking News
I prefer India, best place: Dalai Lama over Tawang clash
Mumbai: Measles toll more than Covid in past 40 days
Mumbai Crime: Three booked for posing as MPCB officials to extort money
Thane Crime: Eight friends rape 16-year-old for 15 hours in Palghar
Mumbai: Hot-and-humid is the season for now

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Rajinikanths film Baba becomes a superhit on re release

Rajinikanth’s film 'Baba' becomes a superhit on re-release

Updated on: 19 December,2022 05:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Even though the film 'Baba' did not meet with encouraging response at the box-office when it was released, but, has turned out to be a superhit after it was re-released during his 72nd birthday on December 12

Rajinikanth’s film 'Baba' becomes a superhit on re-release

Official Instagram Accounts Of Rajinikanth


The once flop movie, 'Baba' of Tamil megastar, Rajinikanth, which was re-released during his 72nd birthday on December 12, has become a superhit. Directed by Suresh Krissna, the movie has Rajinikanth playing the role of an atheist who gets a sudden spiritual power. It was a major flop when it was released 20 years ago.


Also Read: Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Lets celebrate his birthday with some extremely famous Rajini-isms!



On its release, however, the movie seems to have struck a chord with the audience. Fans of the Tamil mega star have been waiting in long queues in front of the movie theatres where the film was screened. The movie, according to its makers, has become a major sensation and almost all shows are full in Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states.

The producers are now planning to increase the number of screens from 200 to 300 and the movie has drawn major numbers even in the international destinations where it was released. 'Baba' is considered special for the actor as he wrote the story and screenplay and was also the film's producer. It has a star cast that includes Rajinikanth, Manisha Koirala, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijayakumar, Sayaji Shinde and Gaundumani. The music was composed by the Oscar-winning A.R. Rahman.


Also Read: Manisha Koirala: Lesser-known facts and candid photos of the actress

For the re-release, the movie has been shortened by 30 minutes and the climax changed to be in sync with the tastes of present-day moviegoers. Rajanikanth is now shooting for the movie 'Jailor' directed by Nelson Dileepkumar, and will also be acting in 'Lal Salaam' helmed by his daughter Aishwarya.

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
rajinikanth Regional Cinema News Regional News Updates Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz Entertainment News Update

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK