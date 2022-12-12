Breaking News
Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Lets celebrate his birthday with some extremely famous Rajini-isms!

Updated on: 12 December,2022 10:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Disclaimer: All of the above jokes have been collected from the internet. Kindly read this article in a light-hearted manner

Pic Courtesy: Instagram Account of Rajinikanth


There is no denying the fact that Rajinikanth is one of the very few superstars whose popularity knows no limits. He is known for his trademark style. This ‘trademark style’ includes almost everything that defies logic and even gravity sometimes!


Speaking of his ‘trademark style’, here’s presenting a list of most popular ‘Rajini-isms’ as they are famously called.



  • Rajinikanth can withdraw money from ATM by using his visiting card!

  • Rajinikanth can swim through land!!!

  • There is nothing that Rajini-kanth (Rajini-can’t).

  • When Rajinikanth was seated on the hot seat in KBC, the computerji needed lifeline to choose the question

 

  • Origin of Swiss Bank: Once Rajinikanth was travelling in a helicopter via Switzerland and his wallet fell down. That place is now called Swiss Bank!

 

  • While people update their status via BlackBerry, iPhone, iPad and others, Rajinikanth can update status via his calculator!

  • Rajinikanth bought a new road roller BECAUSE… he wanted to iron his clothes!


  • When Rajinikanth was standing on the balcony with a coin in his hand, the coin fell down. Even though Rajinikanth reached the ground, he wasn’t able to find the coin. Reason? Well…, it was because he reached the ground before the coin did!


  • Origin of Google: One day, when Rajinikanth woke up and decided to share one percent of his knowledge with the world

  • Earthquakes occur because Rajinikanth’s mobile is on vibration mode!

 

  • Once Rajinikanth bunked a whole day in school. Ever since then, that day is known as Sunday!

 

  • Rajinikanth once bought four acres of land with 4 wells on each corner. The reason? Well… he wanted to play carrom!


  • Rajinikanth’s next movie is called ‘Twitter’, because, he plays 140 ‘characters’ in that film!

 

  • Words like ‘awesomeness’, ‘brilliance’, ‘legendary’, ‘earth-defying’, ‘gravity-defying’ etc… were added to the dictionary in the year 1949. Reason? well… Because, that was the year when Rajinikanth was born!

 

  • Once when Rajinikanth wrote his biography, he titled it as ‘The Guinness Book of World Records’!

 

Disclaimer: All of the above jokes have been collected from the internet. Kindly read this article in a light-hearted manner.  

 

 

