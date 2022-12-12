Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Lets celebrate his birthday with some extremely famous Rajini-isms!

Disclaimer: All of the above jokes have been collected from the internet. Kindly read this article in a light-hearted manner

Pic Courtesy: Instagram Account of Rajinikanth

There is no denying the fact that Rajinikanth is one of the very few superstars whose popularity knows no limits. He is known for his trademark style. This ‘trademark style’ includes almost everything that defies logic and even gravity sometimes!

Speaking of his ‘trademark style’, here’s presenting a list of most popular ‘Rajini-isms’ as they are famously called.

Rajinikanth can withdraw money from ATM by using his visiting card!





Rajinikanth can swim through land!!!





There is nothing that Rajini-kanth (Rajini-can’t).





When Rajinikanth was seated on the hot seat in KBC, the computerji needed lifeline to choose the question

Origin of Swiss Bank: Once Rajinikanth was travelling in a helicopter via Switzerland and his wallet fell down. That place is now called Swiss Bank!

While people update their status via BlackBerry, iPhone, iPad and others, Rajinikanth can update status via his calculator!





Also Read: Apple adds new security feature with end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups





Rajinikanth bought a new road roller BECAUSE… he wanted to iron his clothes!







When Rajinikanth was standing on the balcony with a coin in his hand, the coin fell down. Even though Rajinikanth reached the ground, he wasn’t able to find the coin. Reason? Well…, it was because he reached the ground before the coin did!







Origin of Google: One day, when Rajinikanth woke up and decided to share one percent of his knowledge with the world





Also Read: Rajinikanth greets fans outside his residence, wishes them Happy Diwali





Earthquakes occur because Rajinikanth’s mobile is on vibration mode!

Once Rajinikanth bunked a whole day in school. Ever since then, that day is known as Sunday!

Rajinikanth once bought four acres of land with 4 wells on each corner. The reason? Well… he wanted to play carrom!







Rajinikanth’s next movie is called ‘Twitter’, because, he plays 140 ‘characters’ in that film!

Words like ‘awesomeness’, ‘brilliance’, ‘legendary’, ‘earth-defying’, ‘gravity-defying’ etc… were added to the dictionary in the year 1949. Reason? well… Because, that was the year when Rajinikanth was born!

Once when Rajinikanth wrote his biography, he titled it as ‘The Guinness Book of World Records’!

Disclaimer: All of the above jokes have been collected from the internet. Kindly read this article in a light-hearted manner.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 8 + 5 Submit Request