After Ram Charan announced his collaboration with 'Pushpa' director Sukumar for his next titled 'RC17', fans began to speculate if it is the sequel to Rangasthalam

Ram Charan and Sukumar

Listen to this article Ram Charan and Sukumar's 'RC17' a sequel to 'Rangasthalam'? x 00:00

Following the monumental success of the critically acclaimed film 'Rangasthalam', fans worldwide were thrilled to learn of Ram Charan and director Sukumar's reunion for their latest collaboration, #RC17. As anticipation mounts for this upcoming project, speculation is rampant within the film community: Could #RC17 be the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 'Rangasthalam'?

Released to widespread acclaim, 'Rangasthalam' emerged as a cinematic masterpiece, winning hearts with its captivating narrative, powerful performances, and immersive storytelling. Ram Charan's portrayal of Chitti Babu, a hearing-impaired man with a heart of gold, garnered immense praise, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with #RC17 on the horizon, fans are buzzing with excitement over the possibility of witnessing the continuation of the saga that captivated audiences in 'Rangasthalam'. The dynamic duo of Ram Charan and Sukumar, known for their remarkable chemistry and collaborative brilliance, has set the stage for speculation to run wild.

As fans eagerly await further details about #RC17, the prospect of revisiting the enchanting world of Rangasthalam has an enormous amount of excitement from fans. With Ram Charan and Sukumar's track record of delivering cinematic excellence, the possibilities are endless. As the excitement builds and anticipation reaches fever pitch, fans eagerly await official confirmation about the nature of #RC17 and its potential ties to the beloved 'Rangasthalam' universe.

After celebrating his mega birthday, global star Ram Charan is gearing up for his stellar lineup of projects in 2024. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of his Game-changer alongside Kiara Advani. 'Game Changer' also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth Meka, Samuthirakani, Nassar, Naveen Chandra, and Rajeev Kanakala. In the film, Ram Charan will be seen playing the powerful role of father and son. 'Game Changer' promises to be a thrilling political drama. It will be released in Telugu and Tamil. Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. S. Shankar has directed the film.

Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, untitled and referred to as 'RC16'. The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film which also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. A R Rahman will compose the music for the film.

Meanwhile, Sukumar has Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun in the pipeline scheduled to hit theatres later this year.