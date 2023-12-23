Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela visited Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his son in Mumbai on Friday. The couple is visiting the city for personal reasons and were earlier spotted at the Mahalaxmi temple

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during visit to Mumbai

Oscar-winning film 'RRR' actor Ram Charan on Friday shared a picture from his meeting with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde. Taking to Instagram, Charan shared a picture which he captioned, "Dear Honorable Chief Minister Garu, Shrikanth Shinde Garu, and the Vibrant People of Maharashtra, We express our heartfelt gratitude for your exceptional hospitality and warmth."

In the picture, Charan could be seen exchanging warm greetings with the CM. The actor was accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela. The 'RRR' actor donned a blue denim shirt paired with black pants. He completed his look with black specs. Soon after he shared the picture, his fans took to the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Charan will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming action thriller film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani. Helmed by Shankar, the film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

With a cinematic career spanning over 16 years, Ram Charan has consistently wowed audiences with his remarkable performances, incredible versatility, and unyielding commitment to his craft. His inclusion in the Actors Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences serves as a testament to his enduring influence on the global film landscape.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) recently announced the induction of renowned Pan-Indian cinema superstar, Ram Charan, into its prestigious Actors Branch. Ram Charan, celebrated for his remarkable contributions to the world of cinema, joins the distinguished ranks of the Academy, the organization responsible for overseeing the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars.

The Academy took to its official social media page to reveal the exciting news. The announcement not only celebrated Ram Charan's induction but also highlighted the significance of his involvement in shaping the future of the motion picture industry. The AMPAS announcement read, “Through their nuanced portrayal and dedication to authenticity, these actors gift us with characters that leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds. Their mastery of their art form transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary cinematic experiences, enriching our appreciation for the depth and complexity of human emotions.

