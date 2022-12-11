Breaking News
Ram Charan celebrates 6 years of ‘Dhruva’ with sizzling throwback image

Updated on: 11 December,2022 03:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Celebrating 6 years of his action-thriller film ‘Dhruva’, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to share an image of himself from the film

Picture courtesy/Ram Charan's Instagram account


Tollywood’s Megastar Ram Charan has taken fans on a memory trip with a throwback snap.


Celebrating 6 years of his action-thriller film ‘Dhruva’, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to share an image of himself from the film.



Captioned “Dhruva” with a heart emoji, the image showed a ripped Ram Charan in his role of ASP K Dhruva from the film, sporting a brown vest and showing off his biceps with rippling veins. The actor had an intense look on his face.


 
 
 
 
 
Fans and colleagues of the ‘RRR’ actor took to the comment section to express their love for the actor’s look with fire emojis.

Several users also left words of appreciation and nostalgia for the actor and his 2016 film.

“Cant believe it’s so many years already. Miss our Dhruva days!” actor Allu Sirish wrote. He was featured in a cameo in the action-thriller.

“6 years for dhruva we love it and waiting for dhruva-2,” a fan wrote.

“This film will forever remain close to my heart,” another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Ram is wrapping up his highly anticipated film under Shankar Shanmugham’s directorial ‘RC15’. The film, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara Advani playing the female protagonist.

He was last seen in the film ‘Acharya’ opposite actor Chiranjeevi

