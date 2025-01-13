Reportedly, the producers have claimed in their complaint that the individuals tried to extort money from them before leaking the film online

In pic: Game Changer poster

Listen to this article Ram Charan’s Game Changer leaked online; producers file complaint against 45 pirates x 00:00

Ram Charan's recently released Game Changer has allegedly been leaked on pirated sites. The film's pirated version is streaming online, and the makers have allegedly filed a complaint against the individuals who leaked the film. Reportedly, the producers have claimed in their complaint that the individuals tried to extort money from them before leaking the film online.

Directed by Shankar, the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer action thriller released on screens on January 10. Now reports have come in that the film became a victim of piracy. On the day of its release, a copy got leaked. They have filed a complaint, stating that the version of the film was leaked online by about 45 individuals. Producer Dil Raju filed a complaint with the cyber cell, provided evidence, and filed complaints against 45 pirates.

Before the release of this film, these pirates threatened the producers through social media sites. They demanded money from the producers and threatened to leak the film if their demands weren't fulfilled. However, when the producers didn't give in to their demands, these pirates leaked the plot twists of the film online two days before its release.

Game Changer box office breakdown

The film collected nett Rs 51.25 crore in India on its opening day. This is much higher than the actor's last solo release 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama ' in 2019. The film had collected Rs 34 crore. Game Changer made Rs 42 crore in Telugu, Rs 2.1 crore in Tamil, Additionally, it has collected Rs 10 lakh in Kannada and Rs 3 lakh in Malayalam. Game Changer has achieved an impressive occupancy rate, with 51.32% occupancy for morning shows, 39.33% for afternoon shows, and 50.53% for evening shows of the Telugu version. The afternoon shows of the 4DX version of Hindi had an impressive 82% occupancy.

The makers of Game Changer have claimed that the film has grossed Rs 186 crore worldwide on day 1.

More about Game Changer

Game Changer is about the intense clash between a principled IAS officer and a corrupt politician. Ram Charan shines with a standout dual performance as the righteous IAS officer Ram Nandan and a dedicated social reformer Appanna.

Director Shankar makes a victorious comeback, presenting a visually captivating political drama. His grand vision is backed by producers Dil Raju and Sirish, who have mounted the film on a lavish scale under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios.

The stellar cast of Game Changer, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Jayaram delivered impressive performances.