Updated on: 10 January,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Game Changer: If a report is to be believed, according to trade analysts, the movie was eyeing a collection of about 1.3 million dollars in North America on its premiere day

In Pic: ram Charan

The game-changing day is here, but it looks like Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will not wake up to very happy news. Game Changer is the first biggie of Tollywood in 2025, the movie directed by Shankar Shanmugham, and it hit the big screen today. Now, reports are coming in stating that Ram Charan's starrer collection in North America on day 1 of its release will be significantly affected.


Game Changer shows get cancelled 


If the report from 123telugu is to be believed, according to trade analysts, the movie was eyeing a collection of about 1.3 million dollars in North America on its premiere day, but now it is said that the Kiara Advani starrer will miss this mark due to last-minute delays leading to show cancellations. The news portal has reported that several theatres have cancelled the shows of the action thriller due to print delays, and this will cause a big dent in the movie's collection.


According to estimated data given by the site, the action thriller will lose about $100K for premieres since the content wasn’t delivered on time. The bad weather in some parts of the USA can also lead to a further dent in the collection. Meanwhile, one can always rely on word of mouth. If the content of the film works, it can make up for the loss in the American territory.

Fans give reviews of the first half

Meanwhile, the early morning shows of the film have commenced, and the interval reviews have started coming in. Moviegoers have taken to social media to share their reactions to the first half of the film. “Interval: #Shankar delivers once again! What a high-voltage mass moment for #RamCharan!” a user wrote. While another one commented, "The movie definitely gets better after the first 45 minutes, and the last 30 minutes before the interval are very good, even though we can guess what’s going to happen next!"

One comment reads, "The movie definitely gets better after the first 45 minutes, and the last 30 minutes before the interval are very good, even though we can guess what’s going to happen next!"

More about Game Changer

Game Changer also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth Meka, Samuthirakani, Nassar, Naveen Chandra, and Rajeev Kanakala.

As per reports in Great Andhra, Ram Charan took a salary of Rs 65 crore for the film. This is a reduced amount for an actor who achieved global fame with the release of RRR.

