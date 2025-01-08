Rumours have surfaced that Kiara Advani would headline the horror comedy film, Shakti Shalini; Jacqueliene Fernandez has received another love letter from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Kiara Advani

Listen to this article Have you heard? Kiara Advani to headline Shakti Shalini; Sukesh Chandrasekhar's love letter for Jacqueliene Fernandez x 00:00

Locked for film

ADVERTISEMENT

Days after Maddock Films announced their elaborate horror comedy universe for the next four years, rumours have surfaced that Kiara Advani would headline the film, Shakti Shalini. This will be Kiara’s first collaboration with the production house. The actor is said to be in the final stage of negotiations with the makers. Reports suggest the film will go on floors by mid-2025 and release in December. Kiara’s schedule looks packed, with four upcoming films, including Game Changer with Ram Charan coming this Friday, Toxic alongside Yash, and War 2, where she stars with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Love letter for Barbie Doll



Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar with Jacqueliene Fernandez

Jacqueliene Fernandez has received another love letter from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who continues to refer to her as his girlfriend. Sukesh sent his best wishes to Jacqueline, promising to pull off the biggest surprise for their love. “My lady love Jackie, my Botta Bomma, wish you a very Happy New Year. Baby girl, 2025, [is] the year of 9. This is our year. The year where I am gonna prove my love for you and gonna pull out the biggest surprise ‘of’ and ‘for’ our love, before this world, who thinks I am obsessed, and our love is scary (sic),” he wrote. Sukesh also complimented her “desi look” during the promotions of Fateh and called her his real Barbie Doll. He apologised for everything Jacqueliene endured while he was behind bars and promised to reunite with her. Despite being granted bail in one of his cases, several charges remain against him.