Breaking News
Torres scam: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones
Pitbull dog at Mahim beach: Activists say abandoning pet animals is not only illegal, but dangerous too
Maharashtra: 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station
Mumbai: Byculla zoo stops chicken meals for zoo inmates
Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Kiara Advani to headline Shakti Shalini Sukesh Chandrasekhars love letter for Jacqueliene Fernandez

Have you heard? Kiara Advani to headline Shakti Shalini; Sukesh Chandrasekhar's love letter for Jacqueliene Fernandez

Updated on: 09 January,2025 06:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Rumours have surfaced that Kiara Advani would headline the horror comedy film, Shakti Shalini; Jacqueliene Fernandez has received another love letter from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Have you heard? Kiara Advani to headline Shakti Shalini; Sukesh Chandrasekhar's love letter for Jacqueliene Fernandez

Kiara Advani

Listen to this article
Have you heard? Kiara Advani to headline Shakti Shalini; Sukesh Chandrasekhar's love letter for Jacqueliene Fernandez
x
00:00

Locked for film


Days after Maddock Films announced their elaborate horror comedy universe for the next four years, rumours have surfaced that Kiara Advani would headline the film, Shakti Shalini. This will be Kiara’s first collaboration with the production house. The actor is said to be in the final stage of negotiations with the makers. Reports suggest the film will go on floors by mid-2025 and release in December. Kiara’s schedule looks packed, with four upcoming films, including Game Changer with Ram Charan coming this Friday, Toxic alongside Yash, and War 2, where she stars with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.


Love letter for Barbie Doll


Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar with Jacqueliene Fernandez
Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar with Jacqueliene Fernandez

Jacqueliene Fernandez has received another love letter from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who continues to refer to her as his girlfriend. Sukesh sent his best wishes to Jacqueline, promising to pull off the biggest surprise for their love. “My lady love Jackie, my Botta Bomma, wish you a very Happy New Year. Baby girl, 2025, [is] the year of 9. This is our year. The year where I am gonna prove my love for you and gonna pull out the biggest surprise ‘of’ and ‘for’ our love, before this world, who thinks I am obsessed, and our love is scary (sic),” he wrote. Sukesh also complimented her “desi look” during the promotions of Fateh and called her his real Barbie Doll. He apologised for everything Jacqueliene endured while he was behind bars and promised to reunite with her. Despite being granted bail in one of his cases, several charges remain against him.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kiara advani jacqueline fernandez bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK