Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's latest song Dhop from their upcoming film Game Changer was released today. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2025

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani showed off their electrifying dance moves in the latest song "Dhop" from the upcoming film "Game Changer."

The makers have released the teaser of "Dhop," the fourth single from the album on producer Dil Raju’s birthday. The teaser gave a sneak peek into the song's vibrant visuals and refreshing energy. Sung by Thaman, Roshini JKV, and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani, with lyrics by Saraswathi Puthra Rama Jogayya Sastry, the foot-tapping number shows Ram and Kiara flaunting their dance moves.

The Tamil version, penned by Vivek, features vocals by Thaman S, Aditi Shankar, and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani, while the Hindi rendition, written by Raqueeb Alam, comes alive with the voices of Thaman S, Raja Kumari, and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani.

"Dhop" was launched with great excitement in Dallas, where a thrilling countdown took place. The Game Changer team was welcomed by hundreds of fans who had the opportunity to interact with Ram Charan during an intimate meet-and-greet session. The event escalated into a grand affair, featuring impressive star entrances, engaging conversations, and fascinating anecdotes about the track.

On a related note, Ram Charan collaborated with director Shankar for the much-awaited film "Game Changer." The project showcases Charan in a dual role, alongside a stellar cast including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, and Samuthirakani, who play key roles.

"Game Changer" marks the highly anticipated return of director S. Shankar, renowned for his expertise in crafting gripping political thrillers. In this film, Ram plays the role of an IAS officer who challenges a corrupt system, using both intellect and strength. The over-one-minute teaser highlights his transformation from a determined student preparing for his UPSC exams to a fearless government officer ready to take on powerful adversaries. Ram Charan’s character delivers impactful line, saying, “I am unpredictable,” teasing the complex depth of his role.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios, the film is set to release on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

