Ram Charan to work with 'Pushpa' director Sukumar for 'RC17'

Ahead of his birthday, Ram Charan announced his upcoming film with Pushpa director Sukumar. The film is tentatively titled 'RC17'

After the blockbuster hit 'Rangasthalam', Ram Charan is all set to team up with 'Pushpa' director Sukumar for 'RC17.' On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Ram Charan took to Instagram and treated fans with this exciting news. The film is tentatively titled 'RC17'.

Sharing a photo of himself with Sukumar, where they were seen embracing each other after playing holi, the post caption read, "#RC17 the force reunites.@aryasukku @thisisdsp@mythriofficial."



Scheduled to commence production later this year, the film aims for a grand release in the last quarter of 2025.



The combination of Ram Charan, Sukumar, Mythri Movie Makers and DSP come together for the second time after the blockbuster hit 'Rangasthalam'.



The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.



A few days ago, Ram Charan posted pictures with actor Janhvi Kapoor after the pooja ceremony of their new film 'RC16'.



The film is being helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, which will mark the first collaboration between Janhvi and Charan.



Meanwhile, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of 'RC 15' and 'Game Changer' that also features Kiara Advani.

