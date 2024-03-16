Breaking News
Ram Charan's look from 'Game Changer' goes viral

Updated on: 16 March,2024 11:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

A picture of Ram Charan from the set of 'Game Changer' is doing the rounds on social media

Picture Courtesy/Klin Martin's Twitter account

Ram Charan, who is undoubtedly one of the top celebrated actors in the film industry is currently shooting the final part of his upcoming film 'Game Changer,' in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.


A picture of the actor from the set of this political action thriller is doing the rounds on social media.



Ram Charan's fan page, on Friday, shared the image on X with a caption that read, "Em Tejassu Bidda (loosely translates to 'Terrific) (sic)."

In the picture, the 'RRR' actor can be seen sporting a completely clean-shaven look, all dressed in formal attire.

The upcoming film 'Game Changer,' has already built excitement as Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, the action-packed thriller also stars Kiara Advani.

The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Ram Charan is also gearing up for his next big project, 'RC16,' featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar. Touted to be a pan-Indian project, the film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers, with Venkata Satish Kilaru producing it under the banner of Vriddhi Cinema. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

