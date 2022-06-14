Breaking News
Ram Charan's wedding anniversary celebration with wife Upasana Konidela in Florence is all love

Updated on: 14 June,2022 12:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

In the pictures, both of them are spotted in white outfits. Upasana is seen carrying an oversized hat. Ram Charan's Dolce & Gabbana white shirt with 'Bring Me To The Moon' has caught the attention of fashion lovers as well

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Ram Charan


Ram Charan is currently in Florence with wife Upasana Konidela and the couple is celebrating its anniversary today. The 'RRR' actor shared a gorgeous picture and the two indeed look lost in love.

In the pictures, both of them are spotted in white outfits. Upasana is seen carrying an oversized hat. Ram Charan's Dolce & Gabbana white shirt with 'Bring Me To The Moon' has caught the attention of fashion lovers as well.




Ram Charan, whose popularity continues to grow after the release of director S.S. Rajamouli's epic 'RRR', got his chef to whip up delicious meals for BSF jawans stationed at the BSF campus in Khasa area in Amritsar in April this year.


