Any big news and Ram Gopal Varma doesn’t react to it? Seems impossible! As Allu Arjun has been gaining all the headlines in the last few days in connection with Revathi, a 35-year-old woman’s death due to a stampede during Pushpa 2: The Rule’s premiere, Ram Gopal Varma has claimed that his arrest was nothing but a PR stunt by the Telangana government to boost Pushpa 2’s box office collection.

Ram Gopal Varma calls Allu Arjun’s arrest a PR stunt

Ram Gopal Varma took to his X account and shared a tweet related to the controversies surrounding Allu Arjun. While reacting, the filmmaker wrote, “Regarding everybody’s SURPRISE SHOCK about why the Honourable Chief Minister of TELANGANA @revanth_anumala did this to @alluarjun, I think it is because he wanted to give a BIG PUBLICITY BOOST to the Telangana state’s FAVOURITE SON for a HUGE RISE in #Pushpa2’s week 2 collections."

He further said, “This explains why the STATE did such a deliberately weak PROSECUTION so that he could be BAILED OUT in a few hours and become even more MEGA POPULAR to RULE the BOX OFFICE for a LOOONG LOOOOONGGG TIME. Thank you shri @revanth_anumula garu, for holding the TELANGANA STATE’S PRIDE as SUPER HIGH as #Pushpa2’s SUPER COLLECTIONS.”

Netizens react to RGV’s tweet

His tweet got mixed reactions from netizens. One wrote, “Well said RGV sir, whatever happened yesterday and today will definitely help #AlluArjun.” “Good planning and execution if this is correct,” another commented. A third user wrote, “Ramu bhai at his high best, just one notch down from KRK.” One commented, “Sir, why are you so furious now...? Bunny himself handled it in a classy way! So cool.”

Allu Arjun addressed the media after returning from jail

Allu Arjun, after returning home, addressed the media in a press conference, saying, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate." He also extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, emphasizing, "We are extremely sorry for the family. I will personally be there to help them in whatever way possible."