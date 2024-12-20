After calling Allu Arjun’s arrest ‘planned move’, RGV questions Telangana police if they will go to heaven to arrest late actress Sridevi for mishaps at Kshana Kshanam set

Yet another day and yet another bold statement right from Ram Gopal Varma's X book. The filmmaker has shown his disappointment over Allu Arjun's arrest in the stampede case. He further brought Sridevi's name into the recent tweet he made and questioned the Telangana police if they will go to heaven to arrest the late actress because three people died after a crowd gathered to see her during the shooting of the film Kshana Kshanam. The movie, which featured Sridevi, was an Indian Telugu-language road comedy heist film written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Every STAR should STRONGLY protest against @alluarjun ‘s ARREST because for any celebrity whether it’s a FILM STAR or a POLITICAL STAR , is it a crime for them to be ENORMOUSLY POPULAR???



3 people died in the lakhs of crowd who came to see SRIDEVI in the shooting of my film… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 19, 2024

Today, while taking to his X account, he talked about the recent incident in the Pushpa 2 stampede case that happened outside a Hyderabad theatre and wrote, "Every STAR should STRONGLY protest against @alluarjun's ARREST because for any celebrity, whether it’s a FILM STAR or a POLITICAL STAR, is it a crime for them to be ENORMOUSLY POPULAR??? Three people died in the lakhs of crowd who came to see SRIDEVI in the shooting of my film Kshana Kshanam... So will the #TelanganaPolice now go to #HEAVEN to ARREST #Sridevi???"

Ram Gopal Varma calls Allu Arjun’s arrest a PR stunt

It is not Ram Gopal Varma's first tweet on the matter. Earlier, the filmmaker had called Allu Arjun's arrest a planned move. While reacting, the filmmaker wrote, “Regarding everybody’s SURPRISE SHOCK about why the Honourable Chief Minister of TELANGANA @revanth_anumala did this to @alluarjun, I think it is because he wanted to give a BIG PUBLICITY BOOST to the Telangana state’s FAVOURITE SON for a HUGE RISE in #Pushpa2’s week 2 collections.”

He further said, “This explains why the STATE did such a deliberately weak PROSECUTION so that he could be BAILED OUT in a few hours and become even more MEGA POPULAR to RULE the BOX OFFICE for a LOOONG LOOOOONGGG TIME. Thank you, Shri @revanth_anumula garu, for holding the TELANGANA STATE’S PRIDE as SUPER HIGH as #Pushpa2’s SUPER COLLECTIONS.”

Regarding everybody’s SURPRISE SHOCK about why the Honourable chief minister of TELANGANA @revanth_anumala did this to @alluarjun , I think it is because he wanted to give a BIG PUBLICITY BOOST to the telangana state’s FAVOURITE SON for a HUGE RISE in #Pushpa2 ‘s week 2 ‘s… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 14, 2024

Allu Arjun addressed the media after returning from jail

Allu Arjun, after returning home, addressed the media in a press conference, saying, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate." He also extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, emphasizing, "We are extremely sorry for the family. I will personally be there to help them in whatever way possible."