Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur come together for ‘Double iSmart'

14 May,2023 07:29 PM IST
The theatrical Release will be on March 8, 2024

Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur come together for ‘Double iSmart'

Poster of the film

It’s been nearly four years since the massive blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar' hit the screens. The deadly combination of Ustaad Ram and sensational director Puri Jagannadh will now reunite for a much bigger project. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur together will produce the movie on Puri Connects. The title and release date of the movie has been announced a day before Ram’s birthday May 15th.


The movie which is going to be the sequel for 'iSmart Shankar' is titled 'Double iSmart' and the makers promise fans double the fun and double the entertainment, this time. Puri Jagannadh penned a story that will have a much bigger span and will be made with a high budget on a large scale with top-class technical standards.



The title poster of Double iSmart shows Trishools with blood marks on them. This poster gives us hints about the backdrop of the second franchise of iSmart Shankar.


Double iSmart will have a Pan India release. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024. The other cast and technical crew of the movie will be announced later.

 

Meanwhile, Ram Pothineni will be turning a year older on May 15. While fans are expecting a new poster of the teaser release from his upcoming film, Sri Sravanthi Movies announced that they have one surprise in store for the fans of the actor. During the promotions of Naga Chaitanya's Telugu film 'Custody', producer Srinvasaa Chitturi said that the first glimpse of the Ram Pothinenni-Boyapati project will be out on May 15. The glimpse will be launched without the title, he confirmed. “The shooting is progressing at a brisk pace continuously. We’ll launch the film’s teaser for Ram’s birthday,” the producer shared.

 

